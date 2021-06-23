Police say Telangana Maoist secretary Haribhushan has died of COVID-19

Haribhushan carried a bounty of Rs 40 lakh.

The Telangana police on June 23, Wednesday, said that they have reliable information about the death of Telangana CPI-Maoist State Secretary Haribhushan (50) alias Yapa Narayana. Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said that Haribhushan had COVID-19, and died of cardiac arrest on June 21 morning, reportedly in Bastar forest.

Haribhushan, who is also the member of the Central working Committee-- an important decision making body--of the outlawed Maoist party, carried a bounty of Rs 40 lakh. He was a man who was wanted in several cases. The Maoist party, however, is yet to confirm his death.

Haribhushan is a native of Madagudem village, Gangaram mandal in Mahabubabad district. He belongs to the Koya tribal community. Before joining the CPI-Maoist party, he was a member of the erstwhile People War Group in 1995. He joined the PWG when he was studying Intermediate in Narsampet.

The SP claimed that along with several senior leaders, the lower rung of Maoists too have been infected by the novel coronavirus.

The police in a press release claimed that they have reliable information about Maoist leaders Kukati Venkanna, Sharada, Sonu, Vinod, Nandu, Idumu, Deve, Moola Devender Reddy, Damodar and others who had contracted COVID-19. Sharada is the partner of the deceased State Secretary. The Maoist party had earlier denied this claim.

The police said that despite many of the cadre suffering with COVID-19, the top command is refusing to let them avail treatment. They said that the top leaders like Sombrai, Nandu, Haribhushan and others suffering with COVID-19, had died due to lack of treatment. The police held the Maoist party responsible for their deaths. They said that the leaders and cadres who want to give up arms and surrender are being stopped by the top leaders.

The SP appealed to the Maoist members suffering with COVID-19, to give up arms, surrender and avail better medical treatment.