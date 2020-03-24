Police resort to excesses to make sure citizens remain at home during lockdown

There have been multiple videos from across India of policemen beating citizens who ventured out of their homes.

Around 32 states and Union Territories across India are under lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of cases in the country crossed 500 on Tuesday. Citizens have been asked to stay indoors and step out only to purchase essential commodities. While the police deployed on the ground have been rounding up those who stepped out of their homes in many cities, videos have emerged of police excesses on citizens and even those of doctors being harassed and asked to go home, an act that has been highly condemned.

A policeman in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur was seen beating a man with a stick in the middle of the road for coming out of his house during the lockdown. The policeman thrashes him multiple times even as he pleads, “sir, please don’t hit me!”

In Bengaluru, police have been accused of hitting delivery executives who have been ferrying essential commodities to customers. Police in Bengaluru also beat up residents in several areas, who went out to buy groceries on Tuesday morning. Owners of water supply units told TNM that the police resorted to lathi-charge and shut down the unit near HAL.

A video shows a policeman whacking a man on his arm with a lathi. In another video, a bunch of policemen in Karnataka, dressed in plain clothes, are seen stopping a man on a motorcycle, asking him to go back. Another man is seen approaching on a motorcycle, which is when a policeman runs after him even as the others laugh on.

In Punjab, policemen were seen asking people violating curfew orders to squat and also hold up placards that read “I am an enemy of the society. I refused to stay at home.” Other videos show them asking to do sit-ups, and lie down on the road in a line.

Punjab Police making a murga out of violators not staying at home.

In Mumbai, police were seen asking people to perform sit-ups for venturing out of their homes. In Pune, citizens who were not wearing a mask were stopped by the police, asked to remove their t-shirts and then wrap them around their faces.

What the law says

Citizens who break curfew can be booked under Section 270 of the Indian Penal Code. Section 270 prescribes punishment for a malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and a violation can attract imprisonment of upto two years, or fine, or both.