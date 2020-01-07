Police patrol cars get 28 complaints, file 9 FIRs in Hyd on 1st day of new initiative

Law

A day after it was announced that citizens in Hyderabad can now file complaints directly with police patrol cars, around 28 complaints were received in this manner on Monday, and nine First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered.

In a statement on Twitter, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, "“Happy to share that on the first day itself, the Hyderabad City patrol officers helped many citizens in registration of FIR without personally visiting the police station. So far nine FIRs were booked. We thank our citizens who showed trust on the patrol cars. Together we move forward to make Hyderabad the best city of India.”

According to reports, four petty cases were also booked, with the highest number of cases being booked under the West Zone police at 10.

It was earlier this week, that Anjani Kumar launched a new initiative of the city police, where citizens can now give their complaint in writing with their address and phone number to police personnel in patrol cars, for getting a case registered. This meant that there is no need to visit the police station for registration of an FIR.

There are presently 122 patrol vehicles in the city, attached to 60 police stations and authorities hope that the latest move would especially help senior citizens or those who find it difficult to travel, besides in emergency situations, where a complaint has to be filed at the earliest.

The patrol cars can be contacted through the Hawk Eye app and the official website of the city police, or by calling the local police station.

The latest initiative comes as police in Hyderabad had drawn flak last month after a brutal crime took place on the outskirts of the city on November 27, when a veterinarian was gangraped and killed.

