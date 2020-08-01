‘Police follow me after I went to Kerala HC’: Mother of Walayar sisters alleges

The mother of three alleged that the police who had previously turned a blind eye to the case were showing interest after she went to the high court.

Policemen have been following her and showing an unusual interest in her activities when she took a trip to Ernakulam recently, said the mother of the two minor girls who were allegedly raped and murdered in Walayar in Palakkad three years ago.

The mother of three told 'The Cue' website that two policemen followed her when she took a bus from Palakkad to Ernakulam to give text books for her son who was staying with relatives. “The police who had not shown any interest in our case all this time is suddenly keen on knowing where I am going and what I am up to. They came to talk to me in Ernakulam, asking me what my agenda was in coming there. When I said I had no agenda, they said that whatever it is, it wouldn’t happen,” she said.

She had recently written a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing displeasure at the promotion of MJ Sojan from Deputy Superintendent of Police to Superintendent. He was the investigating officer of the Walayar case in which four of the five accused were acquitted by the Palakkad sessions court.

In November 2019, she gave a petition at the High Court challenging the verdict of the Palakkad court. A month before that, she and her husband had met the CM to ask for a CBI inquiry into the case. Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government will support the family’s petition for retrial and be a party in the case.

“The CM had promised us that action would be taken against those police officials who hid the truth of the case and that they would be removed from service. He said the criminals would be put in jail. After that, every time we asked the authorities about the case, we’d be told that it is COVID-19 times, and that’s why there is a delay. I believed them. But then Sojan got promoted in this time. They couldn’t consider my daughters’ case because of COVID-19 but they promoted a police official who saved the accused and said that my nine and 11-year-old girls had consensual sex!” the woman can be heard saying in a broken voice.

The mother also alleged that she believed her phone was being tapped. “I could hear beep sounds on my phone every time I make a call and realised that it was being tapped. Why is there this new interest? In March when two men on a bike went to the hostel where my son was staying and tried to snatch him, no one had taken heed,” the mother said.

It is after this that she sent the son to stay with relatives in Ernakulam, she said.

