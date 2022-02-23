Police file case against FB page ‘Mangalore Muslims’ for provocative posts

The Facebook page allegedly had posts that defended the murder of 28-year-old Bajrang Dal leader Harsha, who was stabbed to death on Sunday.

news Crime

The admins of a Facebook page called “Mangalore Muslims” have been booked by the police in Karnataka’s Mangaluru for inciting hatred and violence in the backdrop of the death of a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal leader who was stabbed to death. According to reports, the Facebook page had posts that defended Harsha’s death — a post claimed that Harsha was ‘killed’ for allegedly ‘abusing Prophet Mohammed in the year 2015.’ After members of the police commissioner’s social media cell saw the post, the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Offences Police in Mangaluru filed an FIR against the admins of the page.

According to The Hindu, the post by the Facebook page had referred to Harsha as a “street dog,” and the post added that “whoever insults the Prophet will meet the same fate.” The post also blamed Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa for Harsha’s murder.

The police have said that the page Mangalore Muslims has been uploading provocative posts against Hindutva outfits as well as Hindu leaders to incite and provoke social unrest. According to TOI, the police have named an individual Mohammed Shafiq, believed to be the admin of the page, in the FIR.

Mangaluru police have said that they are continuously monitoring social media in the aftermath of Harsha’s death. On Monday, violence broke out during Harsha’s funeral procession that left a photojournalist and a woman cop among three injured.

Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti, was attacked by a group of unknown persons at Bharati Colony in Shivamogga on Sunday night, following which he was taken to McGann Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. Six people have been taken arrested by the police in connection with the murder. In view of the tense situation, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today as well. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are also in force.