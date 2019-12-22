Police book student leaders over ‘controversial’ flag at anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru

CAA

The Halsurugate Police Station has registered a case against the students and organisers of the December 20 anti-CAA student protest held at the Government Arts College grounds in Central Bengaluru, for a controversial flag, according to protest organiser Teresa Braggs, who was named in the FIR. The flag in question was a red banner with the words “F*** Hindutva”, and the ‘Om’ symbol being depicted to look like the Nazi symbol.

The flag, when unveiled, attracted a lot of attention. Several persons also stopped to take photos of the flag.

Students of various colleges in Bengaluru organised the peaceful protest on December 20, even as Section 144 was in effect. However, the Government Arts College Principal gave permission to hold the protest there. However, the flag did not sit well with the principal of the college, who then decided to take action and filed a police complaint.

According to the Bengaluru West DCP, two cases have been registered with the police under Sections 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.)

The police are investigating, and will take further action soon.

Teresa put out a statement on social media to the effect that she was in consultation with lawyers regarding the issue. She said that after looking at the photos, she found that the person holding the flag was a student who came to attend the protest, and not any other mischief-maker. It is unclear whether that person has been named in the FIR.

Meanwhile, pictures of the flag have been circulating on social media. Opinions have been divided, with many strongly condemning it and others supporting it.