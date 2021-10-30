UP police book Kerala CFI activists for anti-Yogi Adityanath rally

The CFI was protesting against the manner in which Popular Front of India activists including journalist Siddique Kappan, were put in jail

Following a complaint about an event that took place in the streets before the official residence of the Kerala Governor on October 23, the Lucknow Cyber police have registered a case against Campus Front of India activists -- the organisers of the event and accused them of portraying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in poor light.

At the protest meeting organised by the CFI, a man dressed as Yogi Adityanath was being dragged by three men and had imitated an assault on him.

The CFI was protesting against the manner in which Popular Front of India activists including journalist Siddique Kappan, were put in jail after they were arrested by UP Police for their alleged involvement in inciting unrest over the Hathras incident.

According to RSS run portal Organiser, an FIR was lodged at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Lucknow rural district under sections 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity) and 66 of the Information Technology Act (2008).

BJP cadres and supporters got upset with the rally and the video of the event went viral. Many had taken to social media demanding the arrests of those who organised the rally and those seen in the video clip. However, it was after two Lucknow residents petitioned against portraying the UP chief Minister in poor light, the UP cyber police registered a case against those who took part in the event.

According to a source, a team of the Lucknow police is expected to arrive at Thiruvananthapuram to make the arrest.

In August 2021, UP police had similarly landed in Chennai, and arrested a 62-year-old man named Manmohan Mishra, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, for making alleged derogatory remarks on his YouTube channel against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Inputs IANS