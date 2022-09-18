Police book doctors at Nalgonda govt hospital over death of pregnant woman

Sirasu Akhila (21) was allegedly mistreated by the nurses and not attended to by the duty doctors at the Nalgonda Government Hospital at the time of delivery. She died days after giving birth.

news Medical negligence

A case has been registered against duty doctors at the Nalgonda Government Hospital in Telangana over alleged negligence in the treatment of a pregnant woman which resulted in her death. Police registered a case based on a complaint from her family members who protested for several hours at the hospital. The woman died in Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday, September 16 while undergoing treatment after she was referred there from Nalgonda Government Hospital.

According to reports, Sirasu Akhila (21), who hailed from Cheruvuannaram village in Nalgonda district’s Kattamgooru mandal, was admitted to the Nalgonda Government Hospital on September 9 as her delivery date was nearing. It was on September 12 that Akhila developed labour pains. According to reports in local media, Akhila’s mother-in-law informed the on-duty nurses to do the needful. However, they reportedly heckled her and suggested that she take Akhila to a private hospital in case she wants instant delivery.

The family also alleged that the duty doctors did not attend to Akhila at the time of delivery, leaving the case to the nurses. Akhila’s mother alleged that the nurses used abusive language at the time of labour and handled Akhila roughly. Akhila gave birth to a male baby, but continued to remain critical due to excessive bleeding. On the direction of the Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Lavudya Lachu Nayak, Akhila was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where she was treated till September 14 before she was sent to Gandhi Hospital. However, she died on September 16.

Family members and civil society groups staged a protest in front of the Nalgonda Government Hospital demanding action against the duty doctors and nurses whose actions allegedly led to Akhila’s death.

Speaking to TNM, Nalgonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Rema Rajeshwari said that a case has been registered against the concerned duty doctors under section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. When asked about the allegations of “mischief” and “rough handling” of the pregnant woman, the SP said, “The woman was later taken to Gandhi Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. We are investigating the allegations.”

TNM reached out to the Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr Ramesh Reddy, to seek an explanation on the incident and understand what action was taken from his end following the allegations against the duty doctors and nurses at Nalgonda Government Hospital, but he was unavailable.