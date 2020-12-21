Police arrest 36 more for violence against Diviâ€™s Labs in Andhra Pradesh

The arrests come after police took 70 people into custody for alleged vandalism on December 18.

news Protest

Thirty-six people protesting the construction of Divi's Laboratories pharmaceutical plant in Kona forest of Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district were arrested by police on Monday. The fresh arrests come days after the police took 70 persons into custody for alleged vandalism of the pharmaceutical company on December 18.

"As of now the situation is peaceful, 36 protesters have been arrested. The Andhra Pradesh government has announced talks between all the stakeholders," East Godavari District Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi told IANS.

Police arrested the protesters for rioting, disturbance to law and order and attempt to murder after they damaged a boundary wall, one generator and three motorcycles in Ontimamidi village in Thondangi mandal near Kakinada on Monday.

On December 19, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy directed the pharmaceutical company Divi's to halt construction until all concerns of locals and stakeholders were allayed. The minister deliberated with Divi's officials over the objections raised by farmers, fishermen and locals. He conducted a video conference with a Divi's official Kiran, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) vice-chairman Raveen Reddy, East Godavari Collector Muralidhar Reddy, Asmi, Pollution Control Board MD Vivek Yadav and other officials over the issue.

The Industries Minister put forth the state government's wish list in front of the company, as directed by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He asked the company to withdraw all the cases filed against the people for protesting Divi's expansion in the district, and meet the fishermen to resolve the concerns raised by them.

Goutham Reddy asked the company to take measures not to harm the environment with its industrial effluents or the health of the fish, which would affect livelihood. He asked the company to educate the fishermen and win their confidence.

"Divi's has to compulsorily offer 75% jobs to locals," said Goutham, along with corporate social responsibility initiatives. Incidentally, Kiran agreed to the government's wish list.

Divi's is planning to set up Unit - III in the district, tapping internal accruals to fund the facility's construction, which was planned to commence operations within 12 to 18 months in the first phase of the project.

The company has planned to invest Rs 1,500 crore in the facility. CPI(M) district leader for Kakinada, Duvva Sesha Babji, speaking to TNM earlier said that the project has faced opposition from locals since 2016. The companyâ€™s expansion plans are based on taking up 500 acres of land from farmers in the region. The court had also ruled in favour of the farmers. The leaders alleged that the company was violating the court order by going ahead with the construction activity.

With IANS inputs