POCSO says child sexual abuse be mandatorily reported: Why it’s a double-edged sword

The spirit of mandatory reporting does not always translate to what survivors, faced with a hostile society and complicated legal system, need in reality.

The recent allegations of sexual abuse of children spanning years in many reputed Chennai schools have shocked many, but it has also revealed how difficult it is to navigate institutional abuse. In many cases, the survivors are now adults. This has also brought to light a contentious aspect of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act – mandatory reporting. Under section 19 of the Act, reporting of child sexual abuse (CSA) to law enforcement is mandatory for anyone who has an apprehension of such an act being committed or has any knowledge of such a case. This includes NGOs, educators, health professionals, parents, neighbours, and legal professionals who might be aware of such cases.

However, the criminal justice system is complex, and not child or survivor enabling. Even in the context of the Chennai schools, while FIRs have been registered and the cases do fall in the ambit of POCSO (which came into effect on November 14, 2012), survivors are understandably hesitant to come forward formally and be part of the legal process which can be long drawn and draining.

“The obligation to report is considered to be an acknowledgement of the prevalence and severity of child sexual abuse, and a means to prevent continuing violence,” wrote legal researcher Swagata Raha in her paper on mandatory reporting published with the National Law School in 2018. But on the other hand, experts argue that the mandatory reporting clause takes away agency from children and survivors, compels them to relive the trauma in an unfriendly criminal justice system, and increases the possibility of them being subjected to social stigma. It has also been found to hinder survivors’ access to medical aid as well as psycho-social intervention.

However, the solution is not as simple as just removing the mandatory reporting clause from the POCSO Act altogether, especially when it comes to tackling cases of institutional abuse.

What the law entails

“Any person (including the child), who has apprehension that an offence under this Act is likely to be committed or has knowledge that such an offence has been committed, he shall provide such information to, (a) the Special Juvenile Police Unit; or (b) the local police,” reads section 19 of the POCSO Act. If a person who has information on any abuse fails to report, they may face imprisonment up to six months or fine or both.

The Act also encourages adult survivors of Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) to file a case. The law supports adult survivors since the case is not solely filed based on availability of medical evidence, says Sandhiyan Thilagavathy, the founder of AWARE, a Chennai-based NGO that works closely with CSA survivors "Not having medical evidences does not act as a hindrance in this case since the POCSO Act recognises the responsibility of the accused to provide evidences and prove that they are innocent," she says. “However, survivors of CSA who want to report cases that occurred before 2012 will have to file it under the IPC and not POCSO,” V Kannadasan, an advocate at the Madras High Court, points out.

Besides, there is some ambiguity as well: “The law does not state a time period within which a reporter of CSA should file the complaint, nor specifies what counts as grounds for suspicion for reporters. The law is vaguely worded in that sense,” says Thilagavathy.

Law out of tune with real-life contexts

The spirit of mandatory reporting does not always translate to what survivors need in reality. Arpan, a Mumbai-based NGO working against CSA, interviewed 64 adult survivors who were a part of a study on the subject and found that a majority of the respondents were against mandatory reporting, and only 37.5% were in favour of it. “The reasons for wanting reporting to be mandatory was primarily to regain a sense of control by shifting the shame, guilt and blame on to the abuser when these feelings had been projected onto them [the survivors] instead by a culture of victim blaming,” the study said. It added that “mandatory reporting would also put the onus of ensuring justice for the survivor on the responsible adult stakeholders.”

However, most of the respondents in the study by Arpan, who were against mandatory reporting, “described their social environments as 'patriarchal', 'misogynistic' or 'insensitive' and were wary of the stigma and blame that they would have to deal with if their abuse is exposed.”

Even where reporting does happen, survivors are left unprepared for the costs, and not just financial ones. “The process wears you down, re-traumatises survivors. I have seen families breaking up because of this. And given the high rate of acquittals, what is the guarantee that the accused will be convicted?” Vidya Reddy of Tulir – Centre for Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse in Chennai, had told TNM.

Vidya also points out that mandatory reporting of CSA has been borrowed from other countries’ contexts, forgetting the structural systems and processes in India. In cases of familial abuse for instance, where the perpetrator is also the breadwinner of the family, the unwillingness to report would be because of the reality of survival and sustenance if the earning member is behind bars.

Mandatory reporting also puts doctors and mental health practitioners in a dilemma. They are, on one hand, bound to maintain patient privacy and confidentiality, and on the other, mandated to report CSA if they come to know of it regardless of the consent of the child or their family. A paper published in the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics Online in 2016, titled “Ethical concerns related to mandatory reporting of sexual violence” highlighted that while the law aims to punish the perpetrator, the onus of reporting sexual violence to the police jeopardises health workers’ therapeutic role. The authors – Jagadeesh N, Padma Bhate-Deosthali, Sangeeta Rege – also argue that mandatory reporting, not just under POCSO, but also for rape (IPC section 375C), is contradictory to other legal provisions such as section 164A of the CrPC. This section made it binding for medical professionals in 2005 to do medico-legal examinations only with the survivor’s consent. The paper also contends that mandatory reporting is in contravention to the right to privacy, and also the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, which makes it mandatory for doctors to maintain the patient’s confidentiality.

