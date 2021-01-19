POCSO case against mother for allegedly sexually abusing child, Kerala Govt opposes bail

The case has already seen many twists and turns with allegations that the child was coerced to give false statements.

The Kerala government on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of a woman who was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Act) for allegedly sexually abusing her minor son. The government opposed the bail saying that there was merit in the complaint.

The government reportedly also told the court that it wasn't solely a family issue and investigators had secured crucial evidence from the woman's mobile phone.

The government also opposed the bail saying that the mother had given some medicine to the boy and that the police had found those medicines in their search.

The mother, however, reportedly said that the investigation in the case wasn't in the right direction and that the boy made the allegation as he was under pressure from his father to do so.

The mother is 37-year old and a native of Vakkom in Thiruvananthapuram district. The Kadakkavoor police arrested her on January 5 after a complaint by her husband regarding their 14-year-old son.

According to the complaint, the incident happened two years ago and the father filed a complaint at the station recently. The father and the mother are separated and the father had remarried.

However, days after the arrest, the boy's younger sibling told the media that their father had forced the boy to give a statement against the mother.

Earlier, a Thiruvananthapuram POCSO court had rejected the bail plea moved by the accused on January 11.

Meanwhile the Child Welfare Committee had come out against the Kadakkavoor police for their claim that the CWC was the informer in the case. The CWC has maintained that they didn't pass any information to the police on the case but it was the police that presented the child before them for counselling.

State Police Chief Lokanath Behera had announced a probe by Inspector General of Police (south Zone) Harshitha Attalluri.