PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi moves court against Netflix's â€˜Bad Boy Billionairesâ€™

The docuseries chronicles Indiaâ€™s most infamous billionaires â€” Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy, and Byrraju Ramalinga Raju â€” and will release on September 2 on Netflix.

Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi on Wednesday moved Delhi High Court against the documentary â€˜Bad Boy Billionairesâ€™ scheduled to be released on the streaming platform Netflix on September 2. The docuseries chronicles Indiaâ€™s most infamous billionaires â€” Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy, and Byrraju Ramalinga Raju. Since the series will talk about Nirav Modi and the USD 2 million Punjab National Bank fraud, it may also feature Niravâ€™s uncle Mehul Choksi, also an accused in the scam.

Mehul Choksiâ€™s lawyer has asked that Choksi be shown a preview of the docuseries before it is released as it may influence and affect the ongoing probe into the PNB fraud, in which Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have been accused. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, representing Choksi, also sought postponement of the documentary's release. He said Choksi saw the trailer and has been receiving phone calls from across the world asking him whether he was part of the documentary and seeking comments.

"Thereafter, the petitioner (Choksi) discovered that one of the persons seen speaking in the trailer was one Mr. Pavan C. Lall who had written a book titled 'Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India's Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi' where also the petitioner's name had been commingled with Nirav Modi's," the plea said.

During the hearing, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing Netflix Inc and Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, said the web series is on many people like Nirav Modi and only two minutes are devoted to Choksi. He said a general mandamus to regulate Over The Top (OTTs) cannot be passed and submitted that due to insufficient time he could not get instructions on the matter. He said he will seek instructions on the issue.

In the petition, Choksi claims he has been falsely accused of various crimes in India and is presently under investigation or standing trial by and before various authorities and/or courts. The petitioner is entitled in terms of Indian law, that is, Article 21 of the Constitution of India to a presumption of innocence and a free and fair trial. Reputation being a facet of a person's life, the petitioner is also entitled to a right to a reputation, it said.

The Delhi High Court has posted the matter for further hearing on August 28.

With PTI inputs