PM ruled out imposing lockdown again, says Telangana CM KCR

During the PMâ€™s interaction with CMs on COVID-19 situation, Rao urged him to give clarity on the lockdown issue, as rumours are afloat that there would be one more lockdown in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made it clear that lockdown will not be imposed again in the country, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said.

During the Prime Minister's interaction with the Chief Ministers on COVID-19 situation, Rao urged him to give clarity on the lockdown issue, as rumours are afloat that there would be one more lockdown in the country.

Responding to this, the PM made it clear that the lockdown period was over and unlock period had begun.

"There is a rumour going on that lockdown may be once again imposed in the country. People are speculating that there will be a lockdown imposition announcement. I have been telling people that the PM will not take lockdown decision without talking to all the CMs. Please give a clarity on this issue," KCR said

"There will not be any lockdown in the country. The four phases of lockdown are over. Unlock 1.0 is going on now. We all should discuss what to do about the unlock 2.0 issue," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office quoted the PM as saying.

KCR apprised PM about the measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The state government is making all efforts to contain the coronavirus in the State. Corona is under control in the State. Death rate is also registering a low percentage. We are confident that with the efforts put in by both the Centre and states, we will register a decisive victory over corona," KCR said.

Chief Minister said COVID-19 cases were being reported in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts and the government was making strong efforts in these areas to contain the spread.

"I am confident that within days the spread would be under control. Normal life is emerging now. Migrant workers, Hamalis, and labourers from various states are getting ready to work in other states. We have to provide facilities for them. The entire country is one and everyone should have the facility to work anywhere in the country. Hamalis from Bihar are ready to come back to Telangana," Rao told PM.

On the reports that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is not allowing workers from his state to travel to Telangana, KCR reacted in a lighter vein. "Nitish Ji we are taking care of Hamalis coming from your State very well. Our Chief Secretary is also a Bihari. Please send the Hamalis," he said.