PM Narendra Modi to visit Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad on Saturday

Bharat Biotech is developing the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, which is now undergoing Phase 3 trials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on November 28. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in the city on Saturday, according to the official note released by the Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. Bharat Biotech is developing the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, which is now undergoing Phase 3 trials.

According to the schedule, the Prime Minister will be arriving at Hakimpet Air Force station in an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight from Pune Airport in Maharashtra in the afternoon. He plans to visit the Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with Oxford-AstraZeneca to produce a COVID-19 vaccine.

Soon after his arrival in Hyderabad, the Prime Minister will directly go to Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley and return to the Air Force base after the visit. Modi is expected to spend an hour from 4:10 pm to 5:10 pm at the Bharat Biotech facility. He will then fly back to the national capital Delhi, the same evening through Hakimpet airport. PM Modi will be reportedly reviewing the status of the vaccines, its expected launch, production and distribution.

For the Prime Minister's visit, the Collector and the District Magistrate are requested to make necessary arrangements, including security, medical and were also asked to contact the SPG (Special Protection Group) in order to make the required arrangements at the site of the function, stated the State Chief Secretary in an order.

A recent official release from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's office said the Prime Minister held a video conference on November 24 with all the Chief Ministers in which he discussed the method pertaining to distribution and administering of the vaccine to people.

The Prime Ministerâ€™s visit also comes days before Hyderabad goes to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls on December 1. Both the ruling party, TRS and the opposition party, BJP are campaigning to win the maximum number of divisions and the campaigning is in full swing in the city. The last day of campaigning is on Sunday.

(With Inputs from PTI)