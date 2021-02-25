PM Modi to visit Puducherry on Thursday, kickstart BJP poll campaign

This comes after the Union Government on Wednesday suspended the existing Assembly in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Puducherry on Thursday to kickstart BJPâ€™s campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. He will be addressing a rally of supporters in Puducherry at 11 am on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several projects and lay the foundation stone for many during his visit to Puducherry. His visit to the state comes at a significant time as the union government has suspended the existing Assembly in the state after the Congress government fell due to failure to prove majority in the floor of the state Assembly recently. The Prime Minister will be inaugurating a 100-beds Girls Hostel in Lawspet which has been constructed exclusively for female athletes at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

The BJP has also prepared a song, welcoming the Prime Minister. The song also mentions him as the political leader who had implemented schemes such as Startup India, Make in India and the MUDRA scheme and also the one who had created fear in the minds of the enemies at Indiaâ€™s borders. From Puducherry, the Prime Minister will visit Coimbatore around 3.30 pm on Thursday, inaugurate several new projects and address a meeting at CODISSIA. He will leave for New Delhi around 6 pm on Thursday.

The Puducherry Governmentâ€™s crisis reached its zenith on Monday when Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy, resigned along with his government on Monday after they lost the trust vote in the assembly. His government was made to undergo a floor test after five Congress MLAs and a DMK MLA quit the ruling alliance in the last 30 days. As nobody staked a claim to form a new government, the Union Government accepted the recommendation of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to suspend the current legislative assembly in the Union Territory.