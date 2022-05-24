PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on May 26: Traffic diversions announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Hyderabad on May 26, to participate in the celebration of the completion of 20 years of Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad.

news Traffic

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modiâ€™s visit to the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Gachibowli on May 26, Thursday. The diversions will be in place from around 1 pm to 5 pm on Thursday. Offices located between Gachibowli stadium to IIIT junction, IIIT junction to Wipro junction, and IIIT junction to Gachibowli have been advised by the police to stagger their work timings accordingly or switch to working from home to avoid inconvenience. Commuters have been asked to take the following alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion. The movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted on these roads.

> Commuters travelling from Gachibowli junction towards Lingampally are advised to take a diversion at Gachibowli junction â€“ right turn â€“ Botanical Garden â€“ left turn â€“ Kondapur Area Hospital â€“ Masjid Banda â€“ left turn â€“ Masjid Banda Kaman â€“ right turn â€“ HCU Depot Road â€“ Lingampally Road

> Commuters travelling from Lingampally towards Gachibowli may take a diversion at HCU Depot â€“ left turn â€“ Masjid Banda Kaman â€“ left turn â€“ Masjid Banda â€“ Kondapur Area Hospital â€“ Botanical Garden â€“ right turn â€“ Gachibowli junction

> Commuters going from Wipro towards Lingampally have been asked to take a diversion at Wipro junction â€“ left turn â€“ Q City â€“ Gowlidoddi â€“ Gopanpally crossroads â€“ right turn â€“ HCU back gate â€“ Nallagandla â€“ Lingampally Road

> Traffic from Wipro towards Gachibowli junction may take a diversion at Wipro junction â€“ right turn â€“ Fairfield Hotel â€“ Nanakramguda rotary junction â€“ left turn â€“ Outer Ring Road â€“ L&T Towers â€“ Gachibowli junction

> Commuters going from Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge towards Gachibowli junction may take a diversion at Cable Bridge up-ramp â€“ Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 â€“ Ratnadeep â€“ Madhapur Law and Order Police Station â€“ Cyber Towers â€“ HITEX â€“ Kothaguda â€“ Botanical Garden â€“ Gachibowli junction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Hyderabad on May 26, to participate in the celebration of the completion of 20 years of ISB Hyderabad. He will attend the event around 2 pm and will address the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2022. In view of the visit, the Cyberabad police have prohibited the flying of remote-controlled drones, para-gliders and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft within a 5km radius of ISB, Gachibowli and Gachibowli Stadium within the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits. The restrictions will be in force from 12 pm on May 25 to 6 pm on May 26.