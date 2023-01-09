PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on Jan 19 to flag off Vande Bharat Express

BJP leaders inspected the Secunderabad railway station on January 9 to review the arrangements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be initiating various Railway projects worth Rs 2,400 crore in Telangana besides flagging off a Vande Bharat Express train between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, a press release from BJP said here on Monday.

In view of Modi's visit to the state, BJP State President and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar and OBC Morcha National President and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman visited the Secunderabad Railway Station and held a meeting with South Central Railway officials, it said.

The PM will lay the foundation stone for modernisation of the Secunderabad Railway Station costing around Rs 700 crore and remotely launch the works of the construction of Periodical Overhauling (POH) workshop at Kazipet, it said.

Similarly, the Secunderabad Mahabubnagar doubling works costing Rs 1,231 crore will also be initiated, the release said.

It should be seen whether Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will receive the Prime Minister during this visit. The CM had earlier avoided receiving the PM on at least two occasions, inviting the wrath of the BJP, who alleged that the CM had violated the protocol.

With PTI inputs