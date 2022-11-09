PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: What's on schedule

The Prime Minister will be launching a series of developmental projects in the Telugu states.

news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in Visakhapatnam on November 11 as part of his two-day visit to the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As per the tentative itinerary released, the Prime Minister will take a special aircraft from the Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu and land in Visakhapatnam on the evening of Friday, November 11 at 7:25 pm. He will then proceed by road to the Chola suite of Eastern Naval Command, where he will spend the night.

On November 12, PM Modi is scheduled to launch various developmental projects at an event to be held at Andhra University Engineering College grounds at 10.30 am. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and several other cabinet ministers are expected to be present at the event. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the public at the same venue. The Prime Minister is likely to launch works for several projects worth around Rs 10,800 crores. The programme will go on until 11.45 am after which the Prime Minister is scheduled to leave for Hyderabad.

At 12.05 pm, PM Modi will travel by air from the Visakhapatnam airport to the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad. Once he lands in Hyderabad, the PM will take a chopper to Ramagundam in Peddapalli district. He will declare the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant to the nation at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Ramagundam. Following the event, the PM is also expected to launch other development works in the state.

According to the Telangana unit of the BJP, PM Modi will also inaugurate the railway line between Sattupalli and Kothagudem which will be used for coal transportation. Foundation stones for three national highway segments will also be laid by the PM. This includes the Medchal-Siddipet-Yelakathurthi segment, Bodan-Basar-Bhainsa segment and Sironcha-Mahadevpur stretch.

Meanwhile, ahead of PM Modiâ€™s visit to Visakhapatnam, a large number of Vizag steel plant workers participated in a protest holding placards and demanding that the Prime Minister take back its decision to privatise the steel plant. They were soon detained by the Andhra Pradesh police and taken away from the protest site.



