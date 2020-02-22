PM Modi a versatile genius, international visionary': serving SC judge Arun Mishra

Referring to the contribution of an independent and robust bar, Justice Arun Mishra said there is no denying the fact that "bar is the mother of judiciary".

news Speech

Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra on Saturday was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed him as an "internationally acclaimed visionary" and a "versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally".



Complementing the PM and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for doing away with 1,500 obsolete laws, Justice Mishra said India is a responsible and most friendly member of the international community under the "stewardship" of Modi.



Delivering the vote of thanks at the inaugural function of the International Judicial Conference 2020 - 'Judiciary and the Changing World' at the Supreme Court, he said challenges faced by the judiciary at the national and international levels are common and judiciary has a "significant role" in the ever-changing world.



"Dignified human existence is our prime concern. We thank the versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally, Shri Narendra Modi, for his inspiring speech which would act as a catalyst in initiating the deliberations and setting the agenda for the conference," Justice Mishra, who is third in seniority in the apex court, said while expressing gratitude to the PM for inaugurating the conference.



He said India is the biggest democracy in the world and "people wonder how this democracy is functioning so successfully".



"India is a responsible and most friendly member of the international community under the stewardship of internationally acclaimed visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," he said.



"India is committed to constitutional obligations and dedicated to a peaceful and secure world, free from terrorism. In the process of development, preservation of the environment is considered supreme," he said.



Justice Mishra emphasised on the need to strengthen the judicial system saying, "Now we are in the 21st century. We are looking for modern infrastructure not only for the present but also for future.



"To strengthen judicial system is the call of the day as it is the backbone of democracy whereas legislature is the heart and executive is the brain. All these three organs of the state have to work independently but in tandem to make democracy successful...".



Referring to globalisation, he said, "but there is growing concern among masses of being left out and deprived of the gains of globalisation".



"The sense of injustice and inequality being created by the same looms large on us," he said, adding, "It has to be taken care of by all of us alike before it becomes lethal like coronavirus".



He also referred to the contribution of an independent and robust bar and said there is no denying the fact that "bar is the mother of judiciary".



Judges from over 20 countries are attending the conference here.

SC judge Arun Mishra on Saturday was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi & termed him as an "internationally acclaimed visionary" and a "versatile genius, who thinks globally & acts locally"!

Do you wonder why the SC is not protecting your rights?https://t.co/6bT0fEz2te — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 22, 2020

Such public display of sycophancy and we still expect the Supreme Court to be fair and untainted ! We are all fools https://t.co/iDIqMbinRP February 22, 2020

A sitting judge of the Supreme Court just termed the Prime Minister of our country, the government of whom is often before the court, as an "internationally acclaimed visionary" and a "versatile genius".



Sigh. — Vakasha Sachdev (@VakashaS) February 22, 2020