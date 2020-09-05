PM Modi’s push for native Indian dog breeds: Experts demand govt effort and caution

While the idea of helping Indian native breeds become popular is great, experts opine that it should be implemented with abundant caution on the ground.

news Pets

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for more attention to native Indian breeds of dogs like Mudhol hounds, Rajapalayam and Sippiparai dogs, experts have called for increased government effort, albeit cautious, around the breeding of the dogs.

In his most recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address to the country, the Prime Minister said, “I have been told that Indian breed dogs are very good and competent. Among the Indian breeds, Mudhol hound and Himachali hound are high pedigree dogs. Rajapalayam, Kanni, Chippiparai and Combai are also very good Indian breeds.”

Adding that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is conducting research on native Indian dog breeds, PM Modi urged the people to bring home Indian breeds of dogs. “When self-reliant India is becoming the mantra of the masses then no area should be left behind,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s speech may lead to an increase in breeding centres to boost the adoption and sales of Indian breeds, but experts have cautioned against reckless and bad breeding practices.

Government attention to breeding

Various state governments had, in the past, tried to set up exclusive breeding centres for specific native breeds of dogs. In 1980, the government of Tamil Nadu established a breeding centre for Rajapalayam, Sippiparai and Combai dogs in Saidapet, Chennai. The Madras High Court, however, ordered for its closure in 2016 after the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) alleged that the inbreeding caused high prevalence of health issues among the dogs, after inspecting the centre.

In 2009, the government of Karnataka inaugurated the Canine Research and Information Center in Timmapur Mudhol in Bagalkot district for the purposes of conservation of the Mudhol hound.

“The government has got a big farm for dogs and there they breed scientifically. Also, veterinary doctors visit the houses that have Mudhol dogs and give the owners awareness on how to raise the dogs and maintain them,” says Theodore Baskaran, a wildlife conservationist and the author of ‘The Book of Indian Dogs.’

However, he adds that in the last 10-15 years, some Indian breeds have got attention due to people who love dogs. “In the last 10-15 years, more attention has been given to some Indian breeds not because of the government, but because of people who love dogs. For example, Himachal mastiff, Rampur hound, etc. Some breeds have been given attention,” he points out.

Is breeding the right way to go?

Conversations around breeding of native Indian dogs to protect the species invariably sparks concerns around ethics surrounding the process.

Speaking to TNM, Krithika Srinivasan, a senior lecturer in Human Geography, University of Edinburgh, says that controlling dog reproduction for the purpose of breeding is generally problematic as opposed to natural mating. “Breeding brings with it health complications, genetic issues and behavioural impacts on the dogs because of human intervention in the process,” she says.

Krithika, who has done extensive work in the domains of biodiversity conservation, animal protection and multispecies justice, adds that if breeding of native Indian dogs is taken up to the same extent as other pedigree dogs, it is possible that Indian breeds will end up facing similar problems that pedigree dogs currently face.

“The moment any living thing becomes a commodity and is traded for money, chances of something going wrong are really high,” she points out.

Adding that many of the native Indian breeds are accustomed to living in rural settings, she says that it is unclear how those dogs will adapt to living in urban settings and apartments.

How to do this right?

“The starting point would be to think about what one is trying to achieve by asking people to choose Indian native breeds, and to look at that critically for wider impacts on dogs and people,” Krithika says.

She adds that India is diverse in terms of biophysical environments and geography, and a dog that can survive in Tamil Nadu might not be able to thrive in a region like The Himalayas.

Theodore Baskaran emphasises that creating more awareness around the native Indian breeds and their lives would be the first step toward achieving the goal. Adding that in Tamil Nadu, Rajapalayam, Sippiparai and Kanni dogs are found predominantly in the southern region, Baskaran says, “Though the owners of these dogs already know a lot about the upkeep of the dogs, they might not know much about modern medical and scientific advancement in the domain. That’s where the government should step in and act.”

Referring to the process of inserting a microchip inside the dogs to keep track of its vital parameters and details of its owners, Baskaran says that would help the government keep a track of the numbers of a particular breed, for the purpose of conservation.

“Let them be. Left to themselves, the dogs will mate and adapt to their biophysical environment by themselves,” Krithika adds.