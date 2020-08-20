PM Modi pens letter for ‘phenomenon’ MS Dhoni on his retirement

Dhoni shared the letter on social media, thanking the Prime Minister for his wishes.

news Cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni took to social media on Thursday to share the letter written to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his retirement from international cricket.

The former India captain tweeted, "An Artist, Soldier, and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone." He went on to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his appreciation and good wishes. Along with the tweet, Dhoni posted photos of the letter.

In the letter, the PM states, "On 15th August in your trademark unassuming style, you shared a short video that was enough to become a long and passionate discussion point for the entire nation. 130 crore Indians were disappointed but also eternally grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket in the last decade-and-a-half."

PM Modi says in the letter that one way to look into the former captain's career was through the prism of statistics. He says," You've been one of the most successful captains, instrumental in taking India to the top of the world charts. Your name will go down in history as one of the all-time batting greats, among the greatest cricket captains, and certainly one of the best wicket-keeper the game has seen.”

He adds in the letter that his dependability in tough situations and finishing in the 2011 World Cup Final will forever be etched in everyone's memory.

PM Modi goes on to say, "But the name Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be remembered merely for his career statistics or specific match-winning roles. Looking at you just as a sportsperson would be an injustice. The correct way to assess your impact is as a phenomenon".

The PM talks about how his rise from humble beginnings in a small town makes every Indian proud. He goes on to say, "...Your rise and conduct thereafter gives strength and inspiration to crores of youngsters, who like you have not been to cushy schools or colleges, neither do they belong to illustrious families but they have the talent to distinguish themselves at the highest level."

The Prime Minister adds in the letter that Dhoni has been one of the important illustrations of "New India". He also added that one of his qualities to take risks and trust in the youth which helped him win the 2007 T20 world cup is a new characteristic of India now.

PM Modi also said, "...This generation of Indians do not lose their nerve in decisive situations; we saw that in many of your innings and games. Our youth do not lose their face in adversity and most importantly are fearless; like the team, you led. No matter what hairstyle you sported, your calm head remained the same in victory or defeat, which is a very important lesson for every youth."

Modi also mentioned Dhoni's special interest when it comes to the well being of the armed forces and his involvement with the armed forces and how he thought that was remarkable.

He concludes the letter by saying, "I hope Sakshi and Ziva spend more time. I convey my good wishes to them as well, because without their sacrifices and support nothing would have been possible."

The Prime Minister in his heartfelt letter told Dhoni that the Indian youth can learn from his expert handling of professional and personal life and remembered how when Dhoni had led to an important trophy instead of celebrating and getting his photos clicked, he chose to play with his young daughter at the side.