PM Modi mourns death of ‘creative genius’ Satish Kaushik

The veteran actor and director passed away in New Delhi early on Thursday, March 9, after he suffered a massive heart attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who passed away early on Thursday, March 9. In a tweet, Modi said, “Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Kaushik passed away at around 1 am in the national capital of New Delhi, after he suffered a massive heart attack. He was 66. An alumnus of the National School of Drama, Kaushik is remembered for his roles in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983), Mr India (1987), Ram Lakhan (1989), and Haseena Maan Jayegi (1999) among many others. He was most known for his roled as ‘Calendar’ in Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer Mr India. He also directed Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993) and Prem (1995), two of the costliest films of their times.

Several actors and directors in the Hindi film industry, including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nandita Das, Anupam Kher, and Urmila Matondkar, mourned the veteran’s demise. “Thank you for decades of laughter, love and pure entertainment. RIP Sir, you will be missed. Love and strength to the family,” Alia wrote. Prominent politicians such as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also condoled his death.