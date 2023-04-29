PM Modi likens himself to BR Ambedkar, says Congress abused both

Prime Minister Modi said the Congress had abused BR Ambedkar and dared to brand Lingayats as thieves.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Hitting back at the Congress over its "poisonous snake" jibe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, April 29, said that the grand-old party had again started hurling abuses at him. "A list of abuses has been made and they have abused me 91 times," he stated.

Addressing a huge gathering at Humnabad in Bidar district, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress. Instead of wasting their time on a dictionary of abuses, had they utilised their time on good governance and welfare of party workers, the party would not have reached this "pathetic" state, he said.

"Congress has abused the architect of the Indian Constitution and also dared to brand Lingayat brothers and sisters as 'chor' (thieves)," PM Modi asserted.

"Great personalities are victims of the Congress. They targeted Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar, and by targeting me, they have brought me in their league. You (Congress) be busy with hurling abuses, I will focus on serving people," PM Modi stated.

He said that top Congress leaders had always bad-mouthed great personalities and humiliated Ambedkar time and again. "You will be shocked to know about it. Babasaheb Ambedkar explained everything in detail at a public meeting. The Congress has called him ‘raakshas’ (demon), ‘rashtra drohi’ (traitor to the nation), ‘dagabaaz’ (cheater),” Modi said.

Saying that the Congress insulted whoever was poor and working for the nation, he said, "In the last elections, first they said 'chowkidar chor hai', later they said 'Modi chor hai', and afterwards they said 'OBC chor hai'. During Karnataka elections, they are calling Lingayat brothers and sisters as chor (thieves)," he alleged.

He also said he wanted a full majority government in Karnataka and pledged to depute the whole of New Delhi for Karnataka's welfare. “A double engine government is needed for development, infrastructure, and FDI," he said.