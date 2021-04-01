PM Modi to Kamal Haasan congratulate Rajinikanth on Dadasaheb Phalke award

Chiranjeevi, Radikaa Sarathkumar and many others have also congratulated Rajinikanth.

Flix Cinema

Several politicians, celebrities and members from the film fraternity took to social media to congratulate actor Rajinikanth after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday that the Dadasaheb Phalke award for the year 2019 will be awarded to him.

Praising the celebrated actor for his impressive body of work over decades and calling him ‘Thalaiva’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him.”

Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you.



It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021

Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan, who has worked in over 16 movies with Rajinikanth, wrote “The superstar and my dear friend Rajinikanth, who proved that fans can be won by screen presence, deserves the award 100%.” The duo, both of whom are considered to be the biggest stars of Tamil cinema, have shared the screen in popular movies such as Moondru Mudichu, 16 Vayathinile and Thillu Mullu.

உயரிய விருதான தாதா சாகேப் பால்கே விருது உச்ச நட்சத்திரமும் என் மனதிற்கு இனிய நண்பருமான ரஜினிகாந்திற்கு அறிவிக்கப்பட்டிருப்பது பெரும் மகிழ்வளிக்கிறது. திரையில் தோன்றுவதன் மூலமே ரசிகர்களை வென்றெடுத்துவிட முடியும் என்பதை நிரூபித்த ரஜினிக்கு இந்த விருது 100% பொருத்தம். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 1, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa congratulated the actor for his remarkable career in films and for receiving the award, on behalf of all the Kannadigas. “Heartfelt congratulations to the globally renowned artist, beloved by fans, Thalaiva, superstar Rajinikanth, who has been honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. On behalf of all the Kannadigas, I wish them all the best in the state,” CM Yediyurappa tweeted in Kannada. Interestingly, Rajinikanth was born as Shivaji Rao Gakewad in a Marathi family in Bengaluru.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami also conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the veteran actor. Adding that he had the chance to congratulate Rajini over the phone, TN CM Edappadi wrote, "The Dadasaheb Phalke Award recognizes the hard work of members from the film industry. I will pray for you to receive many more awards and live a long and healthy life.”

தாதா சாகேப் பால்கே விருது பெற்றுள்ள நடிகர் ரஜினிகாந்த் அவர்களுக்கு நான் தொலைபேசி மூலம் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்தேன்.



திரைத்துறையில் தங்களது கடின உழைப்பிற்கு கிடைத்த அங்கீகாரம் இந்த தாதா சாகேப் பால்கே விருது.



தாங்கள் இன்னும் பல விருதுகள் பெற்று நீடூழி வாழ இறைவனை பிரார்த்திக்கிறேன். — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) April 1, 2021

Deputy Chief Minister of Tami Nadu O Paneerselvam took to Twitter to congratulate the superstar. Addressing the actor as brother, Paneerselvam noted that the highest honour has been entrusted upon actor Rajinikanth for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

Sharing a photo of Rajinikanth and himself, President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ( DMK), MK Stalin cordially conveyed his wishes to the actor. Calling him his friend, Stalin wrote, “Happy to know that the Dadasaheb Phalke award has been given to my dear and selfless friend superstar Rajinikanth. Despite the delay, the award is welcomed.” He added that he is wishing for Rajini, the symbol for acting and friendship, to continue his artistic journey."

Congratulating the versatile actor, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wrote, "Hearty congratulations to Shri@rajinikanth on being conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Over the past many years, the versatile actor has been enthralling people by portraying a vast array of roles depicting myriad hues of human experience and emotions.#Rajinikanth."

Hearty congratulations to Shri @rajinikanth on being conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Over the past many years, the versatile actor has been enthralling people by portraying a vast array of roles depicting myriad hues of human experience and emotions.#Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/TTU7HTlJxL — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 1, 2021

V Muraleedharan, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, praised Rajini for his stellar contribution to Indian cinema. Noting that the award is well- deserved by the legendary actor, Muraleedharan wrote,“#IndiaCinema is blessed to have such an extremely talented, stylish, and humble personality.”

Most deserving award to the legendary star.#DadasahebPhalke award to Super Star @rajinikanth Ji is recognition of his stellar contributions to Indian Cinema.#IndiaCinema is blessed to have such an extremely talented, stylish, and humble personality.



Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/RwQbfMM3Ke — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) April 1, 2021

Conveying his wishes to ‘Thalaiva’ for his phenomenal contribution to Indian cinema, Jagath Prakash Nadda, the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrote, “Hearty congratulations to versatile actor Thalaiva @rajinikanth Ji on receiving the most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. With his outstanding work on-screen & philanthropic efforts off-screen, he has won crores of hearts.”

Hearty congratulations to versatile actor Thalaiva @rajinikanth Ji on receiving the most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. With his outstanding work on-screen & philanthropic efforts off-screen, he has won crores of hearts.



His contribution to the Indian cinema is phenomenal. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 1, 2021

Several prominent members from film industries across the country also congratulated the actor, including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj and many others.

Congratulations @rajinikanth sir on being awarded the #DadasahebPhalkeAward!! Your contribution to cinema is unparalleled! Truly an inspiration — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 1, 2021

Elated at the announcement of the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalke Award to my dear friend @rajinikanth Truly deserving.Your contributions to the film industry are immense my friend! Hearty congratulations! May the force be with you!! pic.twitter.com/OmU4mVQDhz — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 1, 2021

Congratulations to @rajinikanth sir on being conferred with the #DadaSahebPhalke . Truly deserving to a man who rose to this meteoric stardom — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) April 1, 2021

My hearty congratulations to the Thalaiva shri @rajinikanth gaaru for being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Palke Award! — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 1, 2021

Congratulations @Rajinikanth Garu on being honoured with prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward for 2019. You truly deserved it. pic.twitter.com/wN7GgHHoGM — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 1, 2021

I’m extremely happy to hear that Thalaivar superstar is receiving the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalke award. I don’t have the age to praise him. May his greatness live on forever! Guruve saranam @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/1OswgvmTYH — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 1, 2021

Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth sir is receiving the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward !!!

May his greatness live on for ever ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ohkCSp4Ehs April 1, 2021

Producer G Dhananjayan, who is also the founder-dean of BOFTA Film Institute congratulated superstar Rajinikanth for the recognition he has received. Calling the award his lifetime achievement, Dhananjayan wrote, “It's a huge news. Great recognition for the biggest Superstar @rajinikanthsir. Hearty congratulations sir. We are proud of you for this lifetime achievement.”

It's a huge news. Great recognition for the biggest Superstar @rajinikanth sir. Hearty congratulations sir. We are proud of you for this lifetime achievement pic.twitter.com/IVsF9eupCY — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) April 1, 2021

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is considered to be India’s highest film award and is presented by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The five-judge panel who selected the recipient for winning the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award include Asha Bhosle, Mohanlal, Shankar Mahadevan, Subhash Ghai and Vishwajeet Chatterjee. The award will be presented to Rajinikanth on May 3.