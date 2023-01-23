PM Modi inaugurates model of proposed Netaji memorial in Andamans

The memorial will have a museum, a cable car ropeway, a laser-and-sound show and a guided heritage trail through historical buildings.

news Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 23, Monday inaugurated a model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to commemorate the freedom fighter's 126th birth anniversary. The proposed memorial will be set up on Ross Island, which had been renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep in 2018.

"This land of Andaman is the land where the tricolour was hoisted for the first time. Where the government of independent India was formed for the first time. Today is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Bose. The country celebrates this day as Parakram Diwas," the PM said.

The memorial will have a museum, a cable car ropeway, a laser-and-sound show, a guided heritage trail through historical buildings and a theme-based children's amusement park, besides a restro lounge, an official said. Modi, on the occasion of Netaji's 126th birth anniversary, also named 21 islands of the Union Territory after Param Vir Chakra awardees.

He noted that the islands will be a source of inspiration for generations to come.

The PM also said that attempts were made to downplay Netaji's contribution to the freedom movement, but the entire country, right from Delhi and Bengal to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is paying tribute to the great hero today, preserving history and heritage associated with him.

He also pointed out that demands to make Netaji's files public were made by many for long, and his government has done that.

Netaji will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule, he stated.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Port Blair on Sunday night for a two-day visit to the archipelago, where he is scheduled to address a public meeting on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary, besides taking stock of development activities.

Shah is likely to hoist the national flag during the day and deliver a public speech at Netaji Stadium the same place where the freedom fighter had unfurled the Tricolour on December 30, 1943. Back then, the stadium used to be known as Gymkhana Ground. Shah is also likely to visit the cellular Jail here.

