PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 11000 cr worth projects during visit to Hyderabad on Apr 8

news Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore in Telangana during his visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, April 8. This was announced by G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, on Sunday.

PM Modi is scheduled to reach Secunderabad railway station from the Begumpet airport and flag off the â€˜Vande Bharatâ€™ train between Secunderabad and Tirupati. The doubling works completed on 85 km between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar at Rs 1,410 crore will also be dedicated to the nation, according to a report in The Hindu.

The Secunderabad MP in an official release said that the PM will launch 13 new MMTS phase-II services on the completed sections between Bolarum-Medchal and Falaknuma-Umdanagar and also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment and modernisation of Secunderabad railway station at Rs 715 crore.

At the public meeting venue at Parade Grounds, PM Modi will also perform bhoomi puja for six national highway projects worth Rs 7,864 crore and for several other development works to be undertaken at AIIMS, Bibinagar, at Rs 1,366 crore.

The Minister said that the Secunderabad railway station, which is the premier station of the South Central Railway (SCR), will be developed to serve passengers for another 40 years and will also accommodate peak-hour traffic of 25,000 passengers and close to 3.25 lakh passengers during the festival rush.

The station will have a built-up area of 61,912 sq.m, an increase from the current area of 11,427 sq.m. An exclusive 108m double-level air concourse connecting the terminal building and all platforms with direct connectivity to the east and west metro stations as well as to the Rathifile bus station will also be incorporated, the report said.

The construction of AIIMS, Bibinagar, will comprise new building blocks for academic courses, staff quarters, hostels, guest houses, an auditorium and revamp of the hospital block.