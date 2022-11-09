PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru airport terminal, flag off Vande Bharat train

He will unveil the 108-feet-tall bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on the premises of the airport on November 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bengaluru and inaugurate the new terminal at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Friday, November 11. He will also unveil the 108-feet-tall bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on the premises of the airport.

On his visit to Bengaluru, the prime minister will also launch several developmental projects, including flagging off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train which will run between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru. A trial run of the train was held last week

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a virtual meeting on Thursday, October 27 to oversee the arrangements for the various programmes to be held in Bengaluru which will be attended by the Prime Minister. The meeting was attended by top officials from the bureaucracy, police, railways, and civil aviation sectors. An 84-second video of the upcoming airport terminal went viral on social media in October and was even shared by several ministers in Karnataka.

Phase one of the T2, which has an area of 2.54 lakh square feet, will be inaugurated first, while phase two will be completed later, officials said. Phase one will increase the Kempegowda international airportâ€™s capacity by about 25 million passengers per annum, while phase two will add a capacity of 20 million passengers per annum. The construction of T2 began in 2018, and several deadlines were given for its completion but works were stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new terminal was initially supposed to be opened in March 2021 but construction was delayed because of the pandemic. The terminal has been said to capture the â€˜ethos of Namma Bengaluru as the garden city.â€™ Here are five things to know about the upcoming terminal:

The 25th edition of Asia's largest Tech Event 'Bengaluru Tech Summit' (BTS) will be taking place in Bengaluru on November 16 and 17. This event will also be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, albeit with a virtual address. French President Emmanuel Macron will be addressing the summit, scheduled to be held from November 16 to 18 at the iconic Bangalore Palace.