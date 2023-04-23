PM Modi to hold meetings with Christian religious heads in Kerala

The Kerala BJP is reaching out to Christian community in a bid to break the party's dry run in electoral politics of the state.

news Politics

As part of his two-day trip to Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Christian religious heads in Kochi on Monday evening. Sources in the Kerala BJP say that the Prime Minister will be meeting eight heads of various denominations of Christian groups. The meeting, according to the sources, will take place at around 7 p.m.



The Kerala BJP is reaching out to Christian community in a bid to break the party's dry run in electoral politics of the state. The Prime Minister himself meeting the religious heads is considered to be a major step ahead for the state BJP in its endeavour in reaching out to the Christian community. In the past few days, many state BJP leaders too have reached out to Christian leaders in the state.



In Kochi, Modi will also interact with 1 lakh youth as part of the 'YUVAM' programme organised by the BJP youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. The youths will be able to ask questions to the Prime Minister regarding various issues during the programme.



The Prime Minister will also conduct a 1.8 km road show in Kochi on Monday from Venduruthy Bridge to the Sacred Heart College, Thevara.



Kerala Police have beefed up security for the visit, with the deployment of 2,000 cops.