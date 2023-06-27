PM Modi to flag off Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat from Bengaluru

The Bengaluru-Dharwad train will consist of eight coaches, designed in the style of a mini Vande Bharat train.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off Karnataka's second Vande Bharat train on Tuesday, June 27. He will flag off the train from Dharwad railway station via video conferencing. This train will establish a vital link between Bengaluru and Dharwad, with a projected running time of 6 hours and 25 minutes. A successful trial run of the train was conducted on June 19, covering the route between Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru station and Dharwad. Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Vande Bharat trains on four other routes: Rani Kamalapati to Indore, Rani Kamalapati to Jabalpur, Ranchi to Patna, and Goa (Madgaon) to Mumbai.

The Bengaluru-Dharwad train will consist of eight coaches, designed in the style of a mini Vande Bharat train. The train will traverse a distance of 487.47 kilometers and operate on all days except Tuesdays. During the trial run, the train achieved a speed of approximately 110 kmph. It is reported that the train will make only three stops: Yeshwantpur, Davangere, and Hubballi. Earlier, Union Minister for Mine, Coal, and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, had announced the state's plan to receive a second Vande Bharat express train in July. Joshi had confirmed his discussions on the matter with Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav.

The introduction of the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat train has been met with delight by the public, as it establishes a crucial connection between north Karnataka and the state capital, Bengaluru. The residents of Hubballi and Dharwad are particularly thrilled to experience this esteemed rail service, which has long been anticipated. Pralhad Joshi expressed his satisfaction, highlighting the positive impact this train will have on the twin cities and their residents.

