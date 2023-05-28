PM Modi felicitates workers involved in making of new Parliament House

The felicitation ceremony was held on Sunday, May 28, after the new Parliament building was officially inaugurated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 28, after inaugurating the new Parliament building, felicitated the workers involved in its construction. The new Parliament building was inaugurated by Modi in the presence of representatives from 25 political parties and dignitaries. However, twenty Opposition parties, including the Congress, boycotted the inauguration of the new four-storey Parliament House.

After the inauguration, the PM felicitated the workers involved in building the new Parliament house and presented them with shawls and mementos for their contribution.

The workers who received felicitation from the Prime Minister include Satya Ranjan Das from West Bengal's Sundarban. He had arranged water and food for the workers at the construction site. Modi also met Bhai Ram Murmu who had been in charge of cleanliness, and Ejaz Ahmed the supervisor and stair master.

The PM further felicitated Puranjan Dalai from Odisha's Chandipur and Kishanlal from Rajasthan's Barmer who worked on the lobby's design of the new building.

Other workers who also received felicitations included, Devlal Sukhar from Vadodara and Anil Kumar Yadav from Bihar who worked on placing the sandstones on the outer wall of Parliament; Subrata Sutradhar from a North-Eastern state, who worked on bamboo flooring; Muzaffar Khan from Jharkhand who worked as a mechanic; Dharmendra from Delhi who did gas welding work; and Anand Vishwakarma from Varanasi who did the ceiling of both the chambers and made the chairs in the new building.

As part of the inauguration ceremony, a multi-faith prayer was held on Sunday and the Sengol from 1947, that was presented to the first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the eve of Independence, was placed in the new Parliament.