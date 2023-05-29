PM Modi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkish president

In Sunday's presidential runoff election, Erdogan secured a historic third term after defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

news News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 29, congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on securing a fresh five-year term as President. In a tweet, Modi on Monday said, "Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Turkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times."

In Sunday's presidential runoff election, Erdogan secured a historic third term after defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. With 99.43% of the votes counted, preliminary official results announced by Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) showed Erdogan winning with 52.14% of the ballots, while Kilicdaroglu received 47.86%.

In the first round of the presidential election on May 14, Erdogan earned 49.52% of the vote while Kilicdaroglu received 44.88%. Neither secured more than 50% of the votes needed to call a winner in the first round, and an election runoff was held for the first time for the presidency.