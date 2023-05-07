PM Modi concludes massive two-day roadshow in Bengaluru

At 10 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his roadshow from the Kempegowda statue located on New Thippasandra Road.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Elections arenâ€™t a spectator sport, they are lifelines to our democracy. It is our duty as a news organisation to help you make an informed decision through factual reports, ground investigations and hard interviews. Join us in this mission.

After a lengthy three-hour roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a shorter roadshow on a different route on Sunday, May 7.

At 10 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his roadshow from the Kempegowda statue located on New Thippasandra Road. He then headed towards HAL 2nd stage, Indiranagar, Old Madras Road, before concluding at Trinity circle at 11.30 am. This roadshow marked the end of campaigning in Bengaluru for BJP ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls. Thousands of supporters lined both sides of the road, showering flowers on Modi and chanting slogans such as 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', and 'Jai Shree Ram', accompanied by the beating of drums. As the election campaign reached its last leg, PM Modi headed to Ayanur near Shivamogga city and will hold a public meeting there.

Starting from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South, the roadshow on Saturday passed through various regions of south and central Bengaluru, covering over 17 Assembly segments before concluding at Sankey Tank in Malleshwaram. In anticipation of PM Modi's arrival in several parts of the city where he was expected to pass through, roads were repaired and freshly asphalted ahead of the rally.

The BJP had initially planned a mammoth eight-hour roadshow. However, they divided it into two parts, covering 26 km on Saturday and 10 km on Sunday after a massive uproar from citizens who were concerned of traffic congestions especially on Sunday, which was also the day of NEET exam.