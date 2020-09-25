PM Modi, Chief Ministers from southern states pay tribute, condole SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise

SPB had won six national awards for his songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Flix Tribute

In a career spanning over 50 years, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung around 40,000 songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. His demise has been condoled by his fans from all walks of life who are grief-stricken by his demise. Chief Ministers from across the southern states too, while speaking about the vast body of his work, paid tribute to the legend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his anguish. ‘With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying he was saddened by the news of SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise, said,"The legendary singer was born as a god's gift for the 20th century. SPB held an important place in the heart of late former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran who waited for SPB to sing the well known "Aayiram Nilave Vaa" song."

The singer's legacy continued as he sang songs for late TN Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s movies, he said. "The song he sung for Jayalalithaa "Thanga tharagaiye varuga varuga, Tamil mannin thevadaiye varuga varuga” will resonate with us now and ever and will hold a place in the history of the party," Edappadi Palaniswami added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressing grief over the passing away of SP Balasubrahmanyam said, ‘Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, has been the refreshing notation of film music spanning over five decades enthralling the connoisseurs and common people alike through his multifaceted talent, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.’

Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao also expressed shock over the death of SP Balasubramanyam and said ‘Balu, as SPB is affectionately called by his fans, won fans all over the country with thousands of melodious songs. It is unfortunate that despite best efforts put in by the doctors and other medical staff to protect Balu’s life, it did not work. The void created by his death could never be filled.’ said KCR, remembering SPB’s contributions as playback singer, Composer, actor in the world of cinema.

Kerala Chief Minister, calling SPB an inimitable talent, expressed solidarity with his family. ‘Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Musician S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. SPB was an inimitable talent who transcended boundaries and genres with his music. His demise is a great loss to our cultural life. Our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.’

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa spoke of his achievements in music composition, acting and anchoring musical programmes. "He has sung over 40,000 songs in as many as 10 languages including Hindi and all South Indian languages. He had a special bonding towards Kannada and Kannadigas. The legendary Singer was honoured with Padmasri, Padma Bhushan and numerous other awards for his contribution to the music industry. His songs will remain in the hearts of music lovers. His demise has left a void in the world of music." the Chief Minister said in his condolence message.

SPB as he was popularly called, passed away in Chennai on Friday at 1.04 pm. The 74-year-old singer was admitted on August 5 to MGM Healthcare Hospital, a private facility, after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He had been on life support since August 14, when his condition became critical. The singer’s son SP Charan then revealed that he was responsive to treatment and expressed hope of a complete recovery. But SPB's health took a turn for the worse on September 24 and he succumbed to his illness on September 25.