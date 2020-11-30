PM didn't want CM KCR to welcome him at Hyd: KTR to TNM

According to sources, the Prime Minister’s office skipped CM KCR’s name from the list of those who were to receive Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad airport.

A day after Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Hyderabad, controversy is now brewing about CM KCR not having been invited to receive the Prime Minister. Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has said that he was told that PM Modi wanted it that way. He also went on to say that CM KCR was ready to welcome the Prime Minister and accompany him to Bharat Biotech when the PM visited Hyderabad. He also pointed out that normally when the President or the Prime Minister arrive, the entire cabinet goes to welcome them.

In an interview to TNM, Minister KTR said, “The PM wanted it that way (referring to KCR's absence). It is respect to an institution. Personal opinions and feelings for somebody should not come in the way. Irrespective of who the Prime Minister and Chief Minister is, or the political differences or the ideologies we subscribe to, it is important to keep up the decorum and the dignity of the institutions. It would have been nice if the PM wanted the honourable CM with him during the visit. It would have sent out a clear message that atleast in the case of vaccines and things of national and international institutions that we can work today. Unfortunately, that did not happen. That needs to change and the respect is not something that should not be compromised.”

Confirming to the TNM, a senior official said that an official intimation was received from the Prime Minister’s office on Friday in which only names of five officers were mentioned.

As per standard protocol, the Governor, the Chief Minister, Union ministers and senior officers welcome the Prime Minister whenever he visits the state. Minister KTR told media persons on Sunday that every time the Vice President visits the city, even if it is every week, a cabinet minister or protocol officer always welcomes him and sees him off.

According to sources, the official intimation from the PMO had named the Hakimpet Air Office Commandant, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M. Mahender Reddy, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to welcome the Prime Minister at the airport.

TRS Social Media Convenor Krishank Manne felt that the PM not inviting CM KCR was an insult to not only CM KCR but also to the people of the state. He said, “Hakimpet Air Force Station and Shamirpet, where Bharat Biotech is located, are outside the GHMC limits. Hence there is no question of model code of conduct being in place. PM Modi had once spoken in Parliament about how when Rajiv Gandhi came to Hyderabad, he had skipped inviting Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Tanguturi Anjaiah. What has happened is an insult.”

