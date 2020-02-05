PM announces formation of Ayodhya Ram temple trust in Lok Sabha

The Supreme Court had also mandated that the temple trust should be formed within three months of the verdict which came in November.

news Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the formation of a trust to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in the Babri Masjid demolition case in November 2019.

The trust will be called Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, and the proposal for the same was approved by the Cabinet as well, earlier on Wednesday morning.

“I am happy to announce that in the cabinet meeting today (Wednesday) morning, we took significant decisions on the Ayodhya trust. As per the orders of the Supreme Court, we have set up a trust. The Sri Ram Janma Bhumi Tirtha Shetra will be the name of the trust. It will be an independent body,” PM Modi announced in the Lok Sabha.

“After the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue came out, the people of India displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures. I salute the 130 crore people of India,” the PM said.

This announcement also comes on the heels of the Delhi elections. The national capital is set to cast its ballot on February 8.

According to the Supreme Court judgment in the landmark case, the Union government was directed to formulate a plan where the Ram temple would be built on the demolition site of the Babri Masjid. The trust would be an independent body and would oversee the building of the temple.

Further, the Centre was also directed to find an alternate site for a masjid to be built in Ayodhya as well. This five-acre plot at a “prominent” site was to be given to the Sunni Central Wakf Board to oversee the construction of a mosque. The PM announced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the Uttar Pradesh government had agreed for this and the five-acre plot for the mosque will be allotted as well.

The Supreme Court had also mandated that the temple trust should be formed within three months of the verdict which came on November 6.