Planning a trip to Tamil Nadu? Here are the latest quarantine norms

The new regulations came into effect on Tuesday and will be implemented till further orders.

news Coronavirus

The Government of Tamil Nadu has released new norms around mandatory testing and quarantine requirements for those entering the state. These regulations came into effect from September 1 and will be in place till further orders.

As a part of its unlock guidelines, the state government recently announced several relaxations around travel in Tamil Nadu. As per the latest announcements, the e-pass system has been scrapped for those wanting to travel within Tamil Nadu. Public and private buses have begun operating within districts since Tuesday and from September 1. The state government on Wednesday announced that inter-district buses (public and private) as well as passenger trains within the state will be allowed to operate. Though several relaxations have been provided for commuting within the state, those wanting to enter Tamil Nadu from other states, union territories or countries still require mandatory e-pass issued by the government of Tamil Nadu.

Here are the testing and quarantine norms which will be implemented for people entering Tamil Nadu from outside the state. These regulations will be valid from September

Persons coming from Other State / Union Territory (by Air, Railway and Road)

Thermal screening is mandatory. All passengers coming to Tamil Nadu from other states or union territories have to undergo mandatory home quarantine for 14 days. If the individual develops fever, cough, breathlessness during the quarantine period, they shall visit a health facility. Mandatory testing will be done only on symptomatic persons coming from other states or union territories. If the passenger tests positive and if they are symptomatic, they will be taken to hospital isolation for treatment. If they are positive and asymptomatic, they will be taken to COVID Care Centre for Management. If the passenger tests negative and they are asymptomatic, they will remain in home quarantine for 14 days. If the passenger tests negative and they are symptomatic, they will be taken to hospital isolation and a decision will be taken based on the assessment by doctors. Persons visiting Tamil Nadu for business purposes and returning to their origin places within 72 hours of entering Tamil Nadu are exempt from home quarantine norms. E-pass (auto generated) mandatory for all travellers.

Persons coming to Tamil Nadu from other countries (by Air and Ship)