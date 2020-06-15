Planning a short trip to Kerala? Here are the regulations from June 15

The government will now allow them to travel to the state for a period up to 7 days without mandatory quarantine, but there are restrictions.

The Kerala government has issued a Government Order (GO) stipulating regulations for people visiting the state for short periods of time. The government says that quarantine rules will continue for those travelling into Kerala from other states or countries, and plan to live in the state for more than 2 weeks. However, the government notes that home/institutional quarantine is not feasible for people who visit the state for a short period for purposes like business, official, trade, medical, court cases, property management or any like purposes.

The government will now allow them to travel to the state for a period up to 7 days without mandatory quarantine. But these visitors have to obtain entry passes through covid19jagratha portal.

Students who visit the state for attending exams or any academic purposes can stay for a period of 3 days before the start of exam and 3 days after the exam is over.

The new regulations in place and other social distancing norms.

The duration of visit shall not be more than 7 days, visitors should leave the state on the 8th day.

The travelers should register in the covid19jagratha portal and obtain entry pass for short visit.

Visitors have to provide the details of local itinerary along with the purpose of visit and local accommodation and contact person. Any deviations from this, during visit, shall be informed to the authorities with valid reasons.

District Collectors concerned, after verifying the details will approve the short visit.

The local contact persons/company/firm/sponsor shall also be responsible for the short visit of the person.

Visitors shall go directly to the hotel/place of stay without halting at any places in between the place of arrival and place of stay.

They shall not meet any persons or visit any places other than the purpose for which they got permission. They shall not visit any hospital or public places.

They should refrain from coming in contact with elderly (above 60) /people with /children below 10 years .

Students who come for attending exam/other academic purposes shall not go out of their rooms for any purpose other than the approved one.

During their stay in Kerala, the traveler should follow all COVID-19 advisories and precautions including social distancing.

Traveler should carry hand sanitizer and extra face mask while travelling.

Room service or online food delivery facility should be sought for their sustenance.

They should not extend their stay in Kerala without obtaining prior permission from Government authorities concerned.

They should contact DISHA helpline 1056, if they develop any symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, breathlessness, diarrhea) even if mild. They should not come out of room without permission of local Public Health authority. If they develop any symptoms, even if mild, they shall be moved to COVID treatment centres and they need to undergo testing and based on the result further management shall be offered.

If the traveler tests positive within 14 days after return from the State, he/she shall inform the control room at once.

If the traveler fails to follow any of these conditions, he/she should undergo 14 days institutional/paid quarantine.