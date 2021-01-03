Plan to name a few Bengaluru roads after Muslim leaders to be dropped

MPs Tejasvi Surya and Anantkumar Hegde were among the leaders who opposed the proposal to name 11 roads after Muslim leaders.

After some BJP MPs voiced their opposition, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has written to the government recommending dropping the proposal to name 11 roads in Padarayanapura ward in the city after social workers and leaders belonging to the minority community.

The BBMP, in its meeting held in September, had decided to name the roads in Ward 135 after social workers and other personalities, all belonging to the Muslim community.

In his December 31 letter, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad has cited objections from sections of citizens including BJP MPs Anantkumar Hegde, P C Mohan and Tejasvi Surya,among others.

He has also cited certain sections of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976 in his letter to the Additional Chief Secretary Urban Development department, while recommending to the government that the proposal be dropped.

"After the public uproar over proposed naming of certain roads in a few Muslim dominated Bangalore after only Muslim names, BBMP has dropped the idea.A vigilant Hindu society can thwart such ill intentioned attempts," Surya had tweeted the same day the BBMP Commissioner wrote to the government.

The issue had come to light when the BBMP called for objections to the renaming proposal.

Following this, Hegde and Surya had written to the BBMP Commissioner objecting to the proposal.

In his letter, Surya had said, "The christening of roads in a Muslim-dominated locality with only Muslim names reeks of the same communal mentality of the two-nation theory and the Muslim Leagues demand for separate electorates for Hindus and Muslims. This is dangerous and must be condemned."

The letter was written in the context of a December 16 notification which was passed by the BBMP Revenue Department. Padarayanapura within the Chamrajpet Assembly constituency has been in the news since it became the first ward in the city to get sealed as per COVID-19 containment measures taken by the BBMP in April.