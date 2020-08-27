Plagiarism charges against Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjunâ€™s films

Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' and Allu Arjunâ€™s 'Pushpa' are facing plagiarism charges.

Two big films in the making in Tollywood are facing plagiarism charges even before the shooting has begun to proceed full swing. While writer Rajesh Mandoori has alleged that the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya is based on his script, another writer Vempalli Gangadhar has claimed that Allu Arjunâ€™s upcoming film Pushpa is based on his story Tamil Coolie which has been published in Sakshi a couple of years ago.

Rajesh Mandoori has revealed that he had narrated the story to the production house Mythri Movie Makers a few years ago and with Koratala Siva being a close associate of the producers, there is a possibility that his story could have been used for Acharya. Vempalli Gangadhar, on the other hand, bases his allegation on the first look of Pushpa which shows the lead star as a dacoit.

As mentioned earlier, Koratala Siva is directing Acharya. The film is being bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddyâ€™s Matinee Entertainment. Mani Sharma is composing the tunes for this venture with Tirru cranking the camera and Naveen Nooli doing the edits.

Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, is planned as an action entertainer. It may be noted here that reports surfaced that Allu Arjun will speak the Chittoor dialect in Pushpa and the director has handed over the entire dialogues so that he could master it to perfection. There was a buzz that Allu Arjun will be joining the sets after being tutored by a language expert to get the dialogues right.

This Sukumar directorial is touted to be a village drama based on red sand smuggling. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek is handling the cinematography for this entertainer with Devi Sri Prasad roped in for the music score and Karthika Srinivas for editing.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in this entertainer with Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. Allu Arjun and Sukumar have worked together in Arya and Arya 2 earlier and this is their third outing together. Plans are on to release Pushpa in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam languages.

In the Malayalam film industry, recently, the scriptwriter of the upcoming Prithviraj starrer Kaduva, Jinu Abraham, filed a case against the makers of the Suresh Gopi starrer, tentatively referred as SG250 alleging plagiarism. The writer filed the case at the Ernakulam District Court last month and the magistrate has issued an order to the makers of SG250 to stop all work associated with the film until further orders.

