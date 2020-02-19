Piyush Goyal flays Telangana CM KCR's proposal to pass anti-CAA resolution in Assembly

Piyush Goyal also accused AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi of indulging in politics on the grounds of religion and "trying to divide the Indian society."

news Politics

Slamming the move to adopt an anti-CAA resolution in the Telangana assmebly, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government appeared to be indulging in "petty politics" and appeasement of minorities under "possible pressure" of AIMIM.

"...in a federal structure, the states have to implement the national laws and I would urge the Government of Telangana not to politicise this issue on petty political or appeasement grounds," he told reporters here.

The attack comes a day after the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to pass a resolution in the Assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), while urging the Centre to repeal last year's changes in the law.

Goyal quoted Congress leader and eminent lawyer Kapil Sibal as having said that there was no way a state could deny the implementation of CAA, when it was already passed by Parliament.

"Unfortunately, I think the government of Chandrasekhar Rao ji is indulging in petty politicisation and appeasement of minorities only under the pressure, possibly of the MP from Hyderabad Mr (Asaduddin) Owaisi," he said.

"It is very, very unfortunate that the government of Telangana has been reduced to acting on the instructions of Owaisi, who is outright indulging in politics on the ground of religion, trying to divide Indian society on religious grounds. I hope wiser counsel will prevail," he added.

He alleged that Owaisi and the TRS were misleading people and creating fear psychosis among them for political reasons. He charged the ruling TRS and Owaisi with trying to divide Telangana on the basis of religion by making false promise of increasing reservation to Muslims from 4 to 12 percent.

The "false reservation" had been struck down in the High Court and the matter still going on in Supreme Court, he said.

The Union Minister said he felt elated when Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao recently spoke at an event in Delhi about the Centre and state working together.

"But here, a baseless proposal was passed in Cabinet on February 16. I would like the state government to withdraw it," he said.

Earlier, Goyal launched various development initiatives at the Secunderabad railway station.