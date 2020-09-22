‘Pisaasu 2’: Mysskin thanks filmmaker Bala for permission to use title

The first part was bankrolled by Bala’s home banner B Studios and the company holds the rights to the title.

Filmmaker Mysskin, who is all set to begin work on upcoming horror-thriller Pisaasu 2, took to twitter to thank filmmaker Bala for granting permission to use the title Pisaasu for the sequel.

The first part was bankrolled by Bala’s home banner B Studios and the company holds the rights to the title. When Mysskin wrote to Bala and said that he’s making the sequel to Pisaasu, the latter immediately gave him permission to use the title. Mysskin thanked Bala via a post he wrote in Tamil. It loosely translates to, “I’m indebted to thank a person. It’s my beloved technician, Bala. When I told him I was going to make Pisaasu 2, he gave away the rights of the title. I owe my gratitude to Bala for the timely help.”

Actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah, who was last seen in Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai, is all set to join hands with filmmaker Mysskin for the sequel to his hit horror flick, Pisaasu. Andrea will step into the shoes of the character essayed by Prayaga Martin, who played the titular role in the original film. As per a statement from the makers, the shoot will begin from November.

Meanwhile, Mysskin, who is basking in the success of his last release, Psycho, recently opted out of Thupparivaalan 2 following a fallout over budget constraints with actor Vishal, who is also the film’s producer. Mysskin and Vishal had teamed up for Thupparivaalan, an investigative thriller, a few years ago. The film was received well both critically and commercially. Work on the sequel commenced last November in London. As per a statement, the predominant portion of the project was supposed to be shot in the UK.

Mysskin also has a project with Arun Vijay in the pipeline. In this yet-untitled film, Arun will be seen playing a cop and recent reports indicated that it could be a sequel to Anjaathe. However, Mysskin is yet to shed some light on this project which he will take up after completing work on Pisaasu 2.

Andrea has a slew of projects in her kitty. Besides this film, she also has No Entry, Kaa, Master, Aranmanai 3, and Maaligai in the pipeline. Interestingly No Entry, Pisasu 2 and Aranmanai 3 are horror thrillers and two are a sequel to a smash-hit. She is is all set to reunite with filmmaker Vetrimaran for his next Vaadivasal starring Suriya as per reports. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the casting. It’s worth mentioning that Andrea will return to play her character in Vada Chennai 2. She currently awaits the release of Vijay starrer Master in which she plays a pivotal role. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The film stars Vijay in the lead role while Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist.

