Pinarayi warns RSS, says Kerala will retaliate if Sangh derails election process

Pinarayi also alleged that there was an understanding between the UDF and BJP.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at the Rashtriya SwayamSevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday saying that if the Sangh Parivar makes any move to derail the electoral process in the state, Kerala will retaliate in a way that the Sangh Parivar could never dream of.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar in an election campaign in Kerala had said that in Tripura the BJP had gone from negligible presence to forming a government.

“The BJP leadership has declared that the derailing of electoral process has happened in Tripura, and it will be repeated in Kerala, this is a serious issue. The BJP is a party who has no winning probability in any of the seats in Kerala. Despite this, it's curious that prominent leaders of the BJP raised this threat in Kerala. If they mean that they will derail the electoral process, Kerala will retaliate in a way that Sangh Parivar could never dream of. Kerala is not a land for the RSS (Rashtriya SwayamSevak Sangh)'s communal moves. People won't back any kind of communalism here, and the elections will endorse that. In Tripura BJP became powerful by completely eliminating the Congress,” he said.

“People (of Kerala) stood with the Left when the Congress and the League Indian Union Muslim League attempted such moves in Kerala. The secular mind of Kerala that rejected a Co-Le-Bi alliance will also throw away such opportunistic political alliances into the Arabian sea," Pinarayi added.

The allegation that there is a Congress, League and BJP understanding, called Co-Le-Bi, has been raised by the Left for a long time in Kerala. Recently, BJP leader O Rajagopal admitted that such an understanding does exist.

Pinarayi has also alleged that both the BJP and the Congress are not willing to discuss the developmental activities of the state (carried out by the Left government).

"The Opposition Leader says that there is no need for development, but is ready to cast double votes,” he said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has published lakhs of multiple entries in the voters list and has alleged that this can impact the election results.

Pinarayi has completed a statewide campaign for the LDF. The one phase election is scheduled to be held on April 6, The CM is now on the second round of campaigning in Dharmadam constituency in Kannur, from where he contests this election.

