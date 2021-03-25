Chennithala approaches Kerala HC, says there are 4 lakh fraudulent voters

In the past one week,Ramesh Chennithala has been releasing the list of fraudulent voters in various constituencies that he has been touring as part of his election campaigning.

news 2021 Kerala Assembly Election

Kerala's Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said he has filed a petition in the Kerala High Court, seeking its immediate intervention in the "fraudulent" voters list for the April 6 Assembly polls.

The Congress leader alleged that there are over four lakh fraudulent voters in the 140 Assembly constituencies, having their names in multiple constituencies, and in the past one week, he has been releasing the list of such voters in various constituencies that he has been touring as part of his election campaigning.

After filing his petition, he said ever since he found out that the same voters have multiple voter ID cards in various constituencies, and approached the Chief Electoral Officer five times but to no avail.

"After finding that there has been no serious attempts to look into my complaint, I approached the high court. I have said all such people who have multiple identity cards should not be allowed to vote and action under the Indian Penal Code and the Peoples Representation Act should be taken against all the government officials who played a role in issuing such fake cards," said Chennithala.

He also said that he was "surprised" to hear the response of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, "who when this issue was raised before him, said "this is the work of the Congress".

"This was a very callous reply to a very serious issue that was raised. Perhaps, he too would have a role in this and that is why he can be so cool. We demand that a foolproof voters list be prepared," Chennithala demanded.