Pinarayi Vijayan and MK Stalin to inaugurate Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebrations

Marking the 100th anniversary of the 1924 Vaikom Satyagraha that was the beginning of similar temple entry movements throughout the country, a celebration for 603 days is to be held in Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin will be inaugurating the centenary celebrations of Vaikom Satyagraha, on Saturday, April 1 in Kerala’s Kottayam. CM Pinarayi said that the celebrations will be held for around 603 days.

“The centenary celebrations of #VaikomSatyagraha will be kicked off tomorrow jointly with Comrade @mkstalin. The festivities will last 603 days, marked by programmes reminiscent of the historic struggle, a landmark in Kerala's renaissance movement. #Vaikom100,” he said in a tweet.

In 1924, a non-violent protest commenced in Vaikom seeking temple entry for the Dalits and other so-called lower castes at the Vaikom Mahadeva temple in Kerala's Kottayam. The Vaikom protest was the beginning of similar temple entry movements throughout the country. This protest was spearheaded by Periyar, and the protest lasted for 603 days. It also earned him the moniker ‘Vaikom Veerar’.

CM Stalin, on Thursday, announced that year-long celebrations will be organised to commemorate the centenary of the Vaikom satyagraha. Making the announcement in the Assembly, he also said that a 'Vaikom Award' would be presented to eminent personalities or organisations who work for the betterment of downtrodden people beyond the borders of the state.

The Chief Minister also said that the awards would be given away on September 17, which is the birth anniversary of the Dravidian ideologue EV Ramaswamy Periyar, commonly known as 'Thanthai Periyar', and is marked as Social Justice Day in Tamil Nadu.

Underlining the significance of Vaikom satyagraha that took place in 1924-25 in India's history of reforms, he cited the impact of Periyar's participation in the movement as a then leader of the Congress. "Periyar is a leader not only for Tamils and Tamil Nadu. His thoughts and actions proved that he was a leader beyond languages and international boundaries. Self-respect, rationalism, equity, and social justice are universal philosophies. His thoughts form the base for yesterday's rebellions, today's efforts, and tomorrow's developments," Stalin said.

Stalin also told the assembly that the Tamil Nadu government would spend an amount of Rs 8.14 crore to renovate the Periyar memorial at Vaikom. He also said that the government would make efforts to set up a memorial at Aruvikutti where Periyar was first jailed. The book "Vaikom Protest", written by scholar and researcher Pazha Adhiyaman in Tamil would be translated to Malayalam and also published in English, Telugu, and Kannada, he told the Assembly.

He also said that a book on Vaikom movement would be published by the Text Book and Educational Service Corporation of the state government and added that competitions would be held in schools, colleges and universities in Tamil Nadu on elocution and essays on the Vaikom Satyagraha. Stalin said that the state government was taking steps to issue a commemorative stamp to mark the centenary of Vaikom Satyagraha.