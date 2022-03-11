Pinarayi govt unrelenting on K-Rail, budget allocates Rs 2000 cr for land acquisition

Finance Minister KN Balagopal said it is hoped that the Union government will approve this project as it will bring a development boom in the state.

news Kerala Budget 2022

Keralaâ€™s Silver Line Project has got yet another boost from the government as Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked for acquiring land for its ambitious K-Rail project in the budget even as the Union government is yet to give its nod for the project. Finance Minister KN Balagopal, while presenting the first full budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, expressed hope that the Union government would give its nod for implementing the project.

The allocation of Rs 2,000 crore will be made available from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). â€œInitial activities of 529-kilometer long semi-high speed railway line 'Silver Line' from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod have been started at an estimated cost of Rs 63,941 crore which is to be implemented by the Union Ministry of Railways and the state government with public equity participation and using a bilateral loan. It's hoped that the Central government will approve this project as soon as possible, as it will bring a huge development boom in the state. Electric railway system is the most eco-friendly travel system available today. An amount of Rs 2000 crore will be provided through KIFFB," the minister said.

Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) is implementing the project.

SilverLine is a semi-high speed rail corridor that connects the northern and southern parts of the state. The railway line is expected to take a passenger from Thiruvananthapuram, the southern part, to Kasaragod, the northern part, and vice versa in just four hours.

The minister also said that the 'eco-friendly' project is essential for giving a boost to the state's development, The Union budget has not provided any budgetary allocation for the project despite the state's request for the same. This was slammed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The project has been facing stiff opposition from many quarters. The placing of survey stones had to be stopped a couple of times owing to protests by local residents.

The Congress-led Opposition has been protesting against the project calling it â€˜unscientific and impracticalâ€™. The project is also being opposed for its huge cost and ecological impact.

