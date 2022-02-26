Pilot killed as trainee aircraft crashes in Telangana’s Nalgonda

Eyewitnesses said that they saw the aircraft spinning in the air before it crashed into a field.

news Crash

A trainee aircraft crashed in Telangana’s Nalgonda on Saturday, February 26, killing the pilot onboard. The aircraft crashed around 10:50 am in Thungathurthy village in Peddavoora mandal in Nalgonda. Visuals from the spot show that the aircraft crashed into an open field, and was badly mangled, with pieces strewn all over the field. The pilot has been identified as Mahima Gajraj, a native of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to TNM, Nalgonda district SP Rema Rajeswari confirmed, “The trainee aircraft, a single seater Cessna 152 aircraft, belonged to the Flytech Aviation Academy, a flying school based out of Hyderabad. The aircraft had taken off from Macherla in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Mahima had travelled this route several times before and was on a routine practice when the aircraft crashed.”

Eyewitnesses said that they saw the aircraft spinning in the air before the crash. By the time some local residents managed to reach the spot of the crash, the pilot had already died. There was no fire after the crash.

A local resident, Nageswar Rao, told the media, “A huge sound was heard and we came running. The aircraft disintegrated into parts and was strewn all over the place.”

The police have confirmed that Mahima’s body has been found in the wreckage. Nalgonda district Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeswari and her team has reached the location. Mahima’s husband has been informed and he is on his way to the location.

Speaking to the media from the spot, the police said that they received information about the crash from some villagers who had seen the aircraft plunge to the ground. “When we examined the wreckage, we found the body of a woman in it,” the police added.

This is a developing story