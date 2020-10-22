In pictures: Nissan India launches its new B-SUV 'Magnite'

The Nissan Magnite comes in 9 body colours, 5 monotone and 4 dual tone are available to suit customer tastes.

Built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, Nissan India has unveiled their much-awaited B-SUV, the all-new Nissan Magnite. This is the company’s first ever product under the Nissan NEXT strategy for the Indian market, scheduled to be introduced in the second half of FY 2020-21. The all-new Nissan Magnite was unveiled to the global audience via a virtual event.

The Nissan Magnite features latest technology as a part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM), the company’s vision as to how vehicles are powered, driven, and integrated into society. “Designed in Japan, keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of the Indian customers, the all-new Nissan Magnite comes with numerous first-in-class and best-in-segment features that provides consumers with a differentiated, innovative, and accessible ownership experience,” the company said in a statement.

The Nissan Magnite comes in 9 body colours, 5 monotone and 4 dual tone are available to suit customer tastes. When it comes to the interiors, it claims to have achieved the best level of packaging and seating comfort. Its horizontal instrument panel structure double deck console makes it wider, spacious and provides plenty of functional storages. Along with that, the Nissan Magnite also has a tech pack which has a wireless charger, air purifier, puddle lamps and ambient /mood lighting, premium speakers (JBL powered by Harman).

“The all-new Nissan Magnite plays a vital role in our Nissan NEXT strategy and represents Nissan’s undeniable commitment to the Indian market as a customer-centric organization. The car reiterates our brand philosophy of keeping customers at the heart of everything we do to deliver exciting products for enriching experiences. As we continue to prioritize and invest in the Indian consumer, who is aspirational and discerning with vehicles, we aim for the all-new Nissan Magnite to be the first product that will enable sustainable growth. Nissan will continue to be the primary brand in India,” said Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India.

A first in its segment, the Nissan Magnite is also equipped with one of Nissan’s top support technology, the Around View Monitor (AVM), which gives the driver a virtual bird’s eye view from above the vehicle. It also comes with Nissan’s innovative technology, Nissan Connect, that offers 50+ features (geo fence, roadside assistance, smart watch connectivity etc.) to transform the car as per customer needs.

“As one of the most fuel-efficient (20 kmpl) B-SUVs in the market, it comes with a powerful engine, the HRA0, which delivers higher torque at a lower speed than normal torque. The all-new HRA0 1.0-liter Turbo engine is first of its kind in the country and is available with Manual 5 speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox” the statement added.

The Nissan Magnite’s features are developed in compliance with Indian safety regulations to ensure customer safety. Built with high strength and impact absorbing efficient body structure, it is equipped with safety features such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Hill Start Assist (HSA), speed sensing door lock, central locking, SRS dual airbag system for driver and passenger.

“Given the growing popularity of B-SUVs in India, we aim for the all-new Nissan Magnite to redefine the segment and surpass customer expectations in the country. It is the ideal aspirational upgrade for hatchback customers in India who are weighing their options and looking to own a world-class SUV, from a globally renowned brand that has a strong SUV heritage,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.