Pictures: MS Dhoni, Raina and other CSK players depart for UAE ahead of IPL 2020

Players from the Chennai Super Kings were all smiles as they were snapped in their yellow jerseys, preparing to leave for the UAE from the Chennai airport.

news Sports

Players of the Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings, including skipper MS Dhoni, left for the United Arab Emirates from Chennai airport for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to be held from September. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindrasinh Jadeja and L Balaji were snapped leaving for UAE.

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick-start in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the 19th of September 2020.

The official Twitter handle of the Chennai Super Kings also posted pictures of the players in their yellow jerseys as they prepared to leave for the UAE from the Chennai airport.

The Indian players of the franchise also attended a six-day training camp at the M Chidambaram stadium in Chennai before getting ready to fly to the UAE.

Earlier, a PTI report said that veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh would not board the flight to UAE with his teammates owing to personal reasons. Harbhajan is expected to join the squad in the UAE in two weeks.

All eyes were on CSK as MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina recently announced their international retirement. The three-time champions will be geared up to avenge their loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of the previous edition. They are most likely to lock horns with rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

Meanwhile, the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have already reached the UAE.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also departed for the UAE on Friday. Social media handles of both the sides posted pictures as players boarded the flight, ready to take off. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are expected to land in the UAE over the weekend.

UAE calling!



The Royal Challengers are all set to take-off!



Drop a if youâ€™re happy to see the RCB fam together again! #PlayBold #TravelDays #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/nHLj6TUegV â€” Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2020

Upon landing, players will have to go through a bio-security bubble to ensure the safety amid the pandemic. Additionally, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament as a precautionary measure.

Players have been strictly instructed to follow the protocols as reports emerge of the rise of coronavirus cases in the UAE. "Strict instructions have been given to all the players, coaching staff, owners and other members. We don't want that because of someone's mistake, others get infected and suffer," IANS quoted an BCCI official as saying.

The all-awaited cash rich league will have a total of sixty games to be played over a period of 53 days across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The UAE had previously hosted the initial half of the 2014 IPL season due to the General Elections in India. The 2020 season will commence from the 19th of September with the final scheduled to be held on November 10, 2020.

Players of the Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings, including skipper MS Dhoni, left for the United Arab Emirates from Chennai airport for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to be held from September. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindrasinh Jadeja and L Balaji were snapped leaving for UAE.

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick-start in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the 19th of September 2020.

The official Twitter handle of the Chennai Super Kings also posted pictures of the players in their yellow jerseys as they prepared to leave for the UAE from the Chennai airport.

The Indian players of the franchise also attended a six-day training camp at the M Chidambaram stadium in Chennai before getting ready to fly to the UAE.

Earlier, a PTI report said that veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh would not board the flight to UAE with his teammates owing to personal reasons. Harbhajan is expected to join the squad in the UAE in two weeks.

All eyes were on CSK as MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina recently announced their international retirement. The three-time champions will be geared up to avenge their loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of the previous edition. They are most likely to lock horns with rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

Meanwhile, the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have already reached the UAE.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also departed for the UAE on Friday. Social media handles of both the sides posted pictures as players boarded the flight, ready to take off. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are expected to land in the UAE over the weekend.

Upon landing, players will have to go through a bio-security bubble to ensure the safety amid the pandemic. Additionally, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament as a precautionary measure.

Players have been strictly instructed to follow the protocols as reports emerge of the rise of coronavirus cases in the UAE. "Strict instructions have been given to all the players, coaching staff, owners and other members. We don't want that because of someone's mistake, others get infected and suffer," IANS quoted an BCCI official as saying.

The all-awaited cash rich league will have a total of sixty games to be played over a period of 53 days across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The UAE had previously hosted the initial half of the 2014 IPL season due to the General Elections in India. The 2020 season will commence from the 19th of September with the final scheduled to be held on November 10, 2020.