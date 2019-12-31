In pictures: Meet the two gay couples from Kerala who recently got married

LGBTQ+

Their marriages are not legally recognised, but that has not stopped the two couples from officiating their relationships.

“You may now kiss the groom” — In Kerala, an unusual wedding was officiated, only the second of its kind in India. Nived Antony Chullickal and Abdul Rahim became the second same-sex couple in Kerala to make public the news of their marriage.

Though the Supreme Court struck down Section 377, legitimising same-sex relationships, queer couples in India still cannot register their marriage under the law. But that has not stopped Nived and Abdul, and Nikesh and Sonu – the latter got married in July last year – from officiating their relationships.

Nived and Abdul became the second openly gay married couple in the state after they exchanged vows on Sunday. Their pre-wedding photoshoot had gone viral, and speaking to the Indian Express the couple had stated that they wanted to send out a simple message for all couples like them who needed support – same-sex weddings are just like any other weddings and are perfectly normal.

Image: Anusree Prakash

Image: Anusree Prakash

Image: Anusree Prakash

The couple, both originally from Kerala, got married at Chinnappanahalli Lake in Bengaluru on December 29, Nived said in a video he posted on Facebook. He had told the Indian Express earlier that when Abdul proposed after their relationship completed five years, the couple was mulling moving abroad to a country where same-sex marriages are legally recognised, but then changed their minds and thought, why not in India?

Picture: Nived's Facebook profile

Picture: Nived's Facebook profile

Picture: Nived's Facebook profile

Nikesh Usha Pushkaran and Sonu MS, both IT professionals based in Kochi, got married at the Guruvayur temple in July 2018. Nikesh told the Times of India earlier that they had exchanged rings in front of the deity and have been living together ever since.

Both their parents were apprehensive at first, so the couple decided to get married and tell their parents later. In August this year, the two decided to reveal to the world that they have been married for over a year.

Picture: Nikesh on Facebook

In an interview with News18, Nikesh stated that there was nobody with them when they got married. “We exchanged rings in the temple complex. Since the place was so crowded, nobody noticed us. Then we exchanged thulasi garlands in the place where our car was parked,” Nikesh said.

Picture: Facebook/Nikesh Usha Pushkaran

Picture: Facebook/Nikesh Usha Pushkaran