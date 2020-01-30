In pictures: Malayalam actor Bhama weds businessman Arun

Arun is Bhama's family friend and the two have known each other for a long time.

Flix Wedding

Malayalam actor Bhama got married in a traditional wedding ceremony in Kottayam, Kerala. The actor, who made her debut in Malayalam cinema with the AK Lohitadas film Nivedyam, wed her family friend Arun, who runs a business in the UAE.

Bhama shared pictures of the ceremony, which was attended by close family and friends, on her social media pages. Some of her close associates from the film industry who attended the wedding include actor turned politician Suresh Gopi and Vinu Mohan.

The bride was dressed in a red Kancheepuram saree for the ceremony and wore temple jewellery while the groom wore the off-white traditional mundu and shirt.

The actor also shared pictures of her mehendi celebrations which took place on Wednesday. Dressed in a bright yellow dress for the mehendi day, she is seen posing for a photo shoot. Other pictures taken during the mehendi evening celebrations show her wearing a grey outfit with heavy stone work.

Meanwhile, Arun was dressed in a red kurta for the evening celebrations.

According to sources, Arun is the actor’s brother-in-law’s classmate and the duo have known each other for a long time.

Bhama became a popular face in Malayalam cinema after having acted in several films such as Ivar Vivahitharayal with Jayasurya, Cycle with Vineeth Sreenivasan, Vinu Mohan and Sandhya, Husbands in Goa with Indrajith, Rahman, Jayasurya and Lal, and Janapriyan, again with Jayasurya.

Here are pictures from the wedding celebrations: